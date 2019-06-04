|
Ruth Heywood Miller, 71, of Titusville, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. Ruth is survived by her significant other William Hosford. She was the loving mother to two children Rick Corliss and his wife Shirley and Karen Garza and her husband Paul. Grandmother to ten grandchildren and great-grandmother to eighteen. Sister to Robert Heywood and his wife Karin and Peter Heywood and his wife Alice. Ruth was the daughter of Robert and Mildred Heywood. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for over forty years. She worked as a secretary for the Titusville Fire Department until her recent retirement. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday June 8, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at The Masonic Hall, Hanover Four Corners, 133 Broadway, Hanover, MA.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from June 4 to June 5, 2019