Ruth (Lakey) Sprague of Holbrook, passed away on July 9, 2020, at the age of 89. A life well lived, Ruth was born September 16,1930, a divine soul who led an inspired life as a mother, mentor, Catholic, artist, world traveler, and dear friend to many. Growing up in South Braintree then Randolph, Ruth became well known as a painter, jewelry maker, and most prominently as a doll maker gaining the title of Ms. Doll. Ruth lived a very unconventional life, supporting herself by trading and selling her art and her collections. Ruth also gifted her jewelry to anyone who she loved or just appreciated. She was never bound to a 9-5 job. She practiced the "art of the deal" decades before the book. Ruth was so well recognized as an artist that her works were included in the Braintree time capsule. Ruth enjoyed social activities with her wide circle of friends including partners roller skating, even making her own outfits. As a member of the Friendship Force, Ruth traveled the world, often staying with host families and then hosting foreigners in her own historical Braintree home. As a natural beauty with a movie star smile, at the age of 60, she appeared nationally on the Sally Jesse Rafael Show. Her loved ones will miss her zest for life, endless optimism and perseverance through all of lifes ups and downs. Ruth was strong, confident and brave to her last breath. Her legacy will live on through her large, beautiful family. She leaves behind her six children, Macdonald Sprague Jr. of Marshfield, Gerald Sprague and wife Maria of Wellesley, Mary Ellen Sprague-Duym of Stonington, ME, Susan Silva and husband Richard of Easton, Roderick Sprague and wife Lisa of Duxbury, and Peter Sprague and wife Patricia of Kingston. A generous heart, she also welcomed children in need into her home, a few permanently, adding to the family. Daughter of the late Frederick and Lillian (Dupras) Lakey. Sister of Teddy Lakey, Marjorie Parrino and the late Shirley Hollstein. She was also the proud matriarch to 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren. In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, which include face coverings and social distancing, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Thursday, July 16, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St., Holbrook. A burial will take place on Friday, July 17, at 11:30 a.m. in Union Cemetery Holbrook. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
