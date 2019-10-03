|
Ruth T. (Sbordone) DeRubeis, lifetime Newton resident, age 91, died Oct. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Louis DeRubeis Jr., she was the devoted mother of David DeRubeis and wife Christine, Frank DeRubeis and wife Joan, Judy Pollard and husband Jim, Carol Brennan and husband John, and Louise Sucu and husband John; loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 11. Ruth was one of 9 siblings and is survived by her sister, Elvira Wood of Newton. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her greatest pleasure in life was being with her family. Visiting hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Newton, on Friday, Oct. 4, from 4-8 p.m. and again Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m., before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, for a 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019