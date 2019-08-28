|
Ruth Watson, age 96, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2019, at her home in Braintree. She was born and raised in New Brunswick, Canada, and was a longtime resident of Weymouth. She received her RN degree at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Campbellton, NB, and McGill University. She worked for many years for the Weymouth Visiting Nurse Association. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lewis, daughter, Andrea Wilson, and son-in-law, Roger Dietrich. M.D., and nine siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Dietrich of Vernon, Vt. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Kristen Dietrich of Vernon, Vt.; and grandson, Eric Dietrich of Alexandria, Va. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Melyssa Sieber (Brad) of Balfour, BC, Canada; great-grandsons, Soren and Leaf; grandson, Matthew Wilson (Emily) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Noah, Georgia and Calder; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy. Ruth was a long time active member of the church. Memorial donations to the Fort Square Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019