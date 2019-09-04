|
Ruth (Sorensen) Wesley, of Canton, passed on September 1, 2019, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 94. As a teenager she was a member of the RSROA and was an award-winning roller skate dancer at the Winter Garden. She was always proud of North Quincy High School where she graduated in 1943. Three months later she married the love of her life, Arthur, at the Wollaston Methodist Church. Through the Civil Service she worked for the Navy during World War II where Arthur was stationed in Key West. She later moved to Canton where she raised her children and became a devoted member of the United Church of Christ where she had many friends. She worked as secretary/ administrative assistant at the Canton Community Kindergarten for over 30 years. Ruth was completely devoted to her family, often staying up nights working as bookkeeper for her husband's business, or sewing, or writing long letters to friends and relatives. She had exceptionally beautiful handwriting which reflected her loving nature and every December she would write long personal notes with every Christmas card. She was a former member of the Daughters of Rebekah, an assistant Cub Scout den mother, and a Camp Fire Girls leader. After her husband died, she became a cat fancier, cherishing her cats, Georgina and Rebecca. Most of all she loved her family who all adored her. She leaves her children Gary Wesley, and his wife Suzanne, of Medway; Kevin Wesley and Karen Erikson, both of Canton; five grandchildren: Mark Wesley and his wife Michelle of Norfolk, Jeffrey Wesley and his wife Laura of Franklin, Kelly Donlon and her husband Ryan of Bellingham, Kerry Ingles and her husband Rob of Paxton, and Daan Erikson of Omaha, Nebraska. She also leaves 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to attend a funeral service at the Congregational Church of Canton, 1541 Washington St., Canton, Friday morning, September 6, at 11 a.m. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Congregational Church of Canton's Memorial Fund or Canton's Richard A. Stein Animal Shelter would be appreciated.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019