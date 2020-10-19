Ryan J. Rosado, of Weymouth, died unexpectedly in his sleep October 14th, 2020, at age 38. Ryan was born in Boston and grew up in Weymouth where he played Pop Warner football and played at Weymouth High School. He worked for many years at the VA Hospital West Roxbury. He enjoyed football, fishing, cooking and spending time with friends and family. Cooking was his real passion as it could make everyone happy. Ryan's Thanksgiving feasts and Sunday football spreads were cookbook worthy. Beloved son of Donna M. Rosado of Weymouth and the late James L. Rosado. Loving brother of Keith Rosado and his wife Emily of Hull, Richie Rosado of Weymouth, Kris Rosado of Norwood and the late Keary Rosado. Proud uncle of Brandon J. Nolan of Falmouth, James A. Rosado of Hull, Victoria C. Rosado of Hull, and Nyleigh E. Johnson of Victoria, B.C. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday October 21, from 3-7 p.m., in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral Mass will be held Thursday in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 11 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Those who cannot gather together with Ryan's family at this time, may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In loving memory of Ryan please consider a donation in his name to Impact Melanoma. (https://impactmelanoma.org/
)