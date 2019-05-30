|
|
Sabino R. "Samuel" Caravella, age 91, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Fall River Healthcare. He was the husband of the late Mary F. (Cunningham) Caravella. Born and raised in Dorchester, Mass., a son of the late Mateo and Vincenza (Mastrillo) Caravella he lived in Braintree for 25 years, Florida and Tiverton, R.I. A veteran of the U.S. Navy he served during WWII. He was the owner and operator of oil and heating companies in Weymouth, Mass. An active member of the American Legion in Braintree he also enjoyed cooking, boating and socializing. He is survived by one daughter, Suzann Rogers and her husband David of Swansea; sons, Peter Caravella and his wife Paula of Plymouth and Paul Caravella of Savannah, Ga.; two sisters Mary Ferranti and Dorothy Nuzzo; four grandchildren, Matthew Caravella, Jr., Nicole Caravella, Jonathan Caravella and Madelyn Caravella and on step-granddaughter, Megan Rogers and one great-grandchild. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. His visitation will be held immediately prior from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in his honor to , 260 Cochituate Rd., 2nd floor, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and tributes, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2019