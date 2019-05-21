|
Sadie (Cunningham) Duggan, age 92, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the John Scott House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Braintree, surrounded by her loving family. Sadie was born in Quincy, to the late Robert and Isabella (Stewart) Cunningham, and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1944. She was a dedicated homemaker and after raising her family, had worked as a contractor for the Federal Government with the Government Services Administration in Boston for over twenty years. Sadie loved traveling with her late husband, Paul and her daughters. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, crocheting and puzzles. Sadie also liked to walk, shop and have lunch and spend time with family and friends. Most of all, Sadie was devoted to her family and especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Paul E. Duggan. Devoted mother of Kathleen M. Cox and her husband Richard of Hanson, Margery J. Duggan of Weymouth, Paul R. Duggan and his wife Harriett of Easton, Sally A. Falconer and her husband William of Carver, and the late Patricia A. "Pattie" Duggan Greene and her husband Craig of Holbrook, N.H. Loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sadie was the last of three siblings and was predeceased by Jean Bronniche and Robert Cunningham. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, May 24 at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4-7 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Sadie's memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 21, 2019