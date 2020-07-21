1/1
Sally E. Murphy
Sally E. (Rust) Murphy of Quincy passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Friday, July 17, 2020, at age 75. The beloved wife of Charles W. Murphy, Sally was the loving mother of William V. Smith of FL, Colleen R. Egan and her husband Stephen of Whitman, Kellie Berube and her husband Donald of Bow, NH, Diane Lloyd and her husband Dwayne of Randolph, Charles W. Murphy, Jr. of Manchester, NH and Paul Murphy and his wife Shauna of Manchester, NH; loving grandmother of Stephen Jr.,his wife Alexa and Casey Egan, Alexander and Andrew Berube and Natalie Murphy; beloved sister of Kathy Lakey and her husband Bob of FL, Marsha Liner and her husband Barry of FL, George "Butch" Rust and his wife Ellen of Pembroke, Robert Rust and his wife Sherri of NC, Jodi Lepp and her husband Michael of FL, Jane Mercurio and her husband Mark of Plymouth and Brian Rust of Cape Cod; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Raised and educated in Hanson, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Gladys Rust. Sally lived in Quincy since 2005 and had worked as a school bus driver and as a purchasing agent for Wilkinson Mechanical before retiring. Sally loved dancing, fishing and being the life of the party. She could pull off clamming waders or a leopard print ensemble and stiletto heels with equal amounts of flair and grace. There was never a whipped cream dessert she couldnt devour, but dont ask to share. She will forever be remembered for her knack of gift giving, from the poignant to the hilarious. She spread laughter everywhere she went through her storytelling and her larger than life personality. Sally was a member of the Massachusetts Striped Bass Association and attended the Tri-State Tournaments of New England. Her sense of humor and warmth will be missed by all of her friends there. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, July 22 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church 1015 Sea St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery W. Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally's memory may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore 30 Reservoir Park Dr. Rockland, MA 02370. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dan Brown
July 21, 2020
Sally was a great person and will be missed by all
Joe and Carolyn Leuchte
Friend
July 21, 2020
Charlie and Family:

Sincere condolences to all.

P/C Paul and Valia Thoms
TRYC
Paul Thoms
Friend
July 21, 2020
Charlie,

How saddened and shocked to hear of your beloved Sally's passing. She was certainly the life of the party with her infectious laugh and smiling eyes. Get togethers won't be the same anymore. Words cannot express our sadness and grief for you and your family. I know this is a small consolation but she's now in a place where the bass are plentiful and they never get away. God bless you and your family.

Love,
Kevin and Georgette
Georgette Henrich
Friend
