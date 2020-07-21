Charlie,



How saddened and shocked to hear of your beloved Sally's passing. She was certainly the life of the party with her infectious laugh and smiling eyes. Get togethers won't be the same anymore. Words cannot express our sadness and grief for you and your family. I know this is a small consolation but she's now in a place where the bass are plentiful and they never get away. God bless you and your family.



Love,

Kevin and Georgette

Georgette Henrich

Friend