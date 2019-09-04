|
|
Salvatore D. "Sal" Piazza, of Holbrook, passed away September 2, 2019. Sal was a proud WWII United States Army veteran serving as a Technical Sergeant. Upon discharge from the military, Sal worked as a presser in the clothing industry for 30 years and as a Mail Handler for the United States Post Office for 17 years. He was a member of the Rockland Sons of Italy and the DAV of Braintree. What he loved the most was being with friends and family. Beloved husband to the late Jennie R. Piazza (Celestino). Loving father of Janice Macaluso of Weymouth, Robert Piazza of Weymouth and Carol Allen and her husband Douglas of Brockton. Proud grandfather of Paul, Robert S, Tina Marie, Andrea, Leanne, Jason and Scott. Also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sal was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Catherine (Puzzo) Piazza and his sisters Catherine Coco and Josephine DiCalogero. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019