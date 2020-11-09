1/
Salvatore E. Coscia
Salvatore E. "Sal" Coscia of Quincy passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at age 61. A lifelong Quincy resident, he graduated from Quincy High School in 1977 and attended Nasson College in Sanford Maine on a baseball scholarship, having played baseball for Quincy High and the Morrisette Post as well as football. Sal also attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy. Sal loved following all the New England sports teams, reading and music, but especially time spent with his family who were most important in his life. The beloved son of the late Elpidio and Theresa (Alongi) Coscia, Sal was the loving brother of Raymond A. Coscia and his wife Lauren of Quincy, Nancy T. Klock and her husband Andrew of Hingham and Enrico E. Coscia and his wife Christine of Quincy; dear uncle of Justin and Alexandra Coscia, Jessica West and her husband Nicholas and Kristin Koha and her husband David; great-uncle of Cole West, Kai West, Cali West, Joshua Koha, James Koha and Harper Koha; he was grandson to the late Raimondo and Angelina Alongi; and is also survived by his beloved cat Maggie Mae. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours with Covid-19 restrictions in place on Monday, November 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church on 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Donations in Sal's memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203, nami.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Ray, Nancy, Ricky and families - We were very sorry to hear of Sal’s passing. May your memories sustain you through these difficult days, and may Sal Rest In Peace. With sympathy from Kathy Wynters, Maureen Walsh, Billy Walsh and families
Kathy Wynters
November 7, 2020
November 7, 2020
To the Coscia Family,
My sincere condolences. I am genuinely sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of Sal at Quincy High and Nasson College. He was a great guy and will be missed by all...Rest in Peace
Lyle Morrison
