Samantha Wiand Lehr, 75, of Blairsville, Pa., passed away April, 1, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She went peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born December 18, 1944, in Indiana, Pa. Samantha graduated from Thiel College in 1966, and lived most of her adult life in Newton, Mass., where worked as a lab technician and later as a financial aid officer at the Harvard Extension School in Cambridge, Mass. Samantha was known for her giving nature and always putting others before herself. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Whitman, Mass., where she served as treasurer for many years. She was an avid mystery reader. In addition to knitting, she loved her cats and spending time with her two grandsons. Samantha is survived by her partner of 20 years, Paul Heasley; her sons, Joshua and Jonathan; grandsons, Daniel and Dean Kotasi-Lehr; sister, Laila Davidson, nee Baker (husband Ben Davidson); sister, Gretchen Carmo, nee Baker (husband Gary Carmo); brother, Edgar Baker (wife Julie Baker, nee Johns). She was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, John L. Lehr, mother, Helen Baker, biological father, Samuel Wiand, and stepfather, Edgar Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . A celebration will be held at the Newton Cemetery in Newton, Mass., later this year. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, Pa. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 8, 2020