1/1
Sandra Cassidy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra '"Sandy"' (Noddin) Cassidy of Randolph, formerly of Ayer, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on October 10, 2020, at the age of 80. Born in Groton, Mass. and raised in Ayer, Sandy graduated from Ayer High School. She then went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Boston University and her master's degree from UMass-Boston. Determined not to allow her blindness to define her, she fought to prove her individuality. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Sandy always had an empathetic ear and an encouraging word. She will be sorely missed by all who were blessed with the pleasure of knowing her. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit and outgoing personality, her tenacity, her creativity, and her love for the finer things: She deeply appreciated music, traveled with her sisters, read voraciously, and maintained a very active social life. Sandy worked as a rehabilitation instructor at the Greater Boston Aid to the Blind. Sandy was the beloved wife of James F. Cassidy. Loving mother of Amy Cassidy and her partner Phil Cimini of E. Freetown, Deborah Aufiero and her husband Mark of Mansfield, Karen Cassidy and her husband Daniel Babbitt of Hyde Park, Mary Beth Cassidy of Vista, CA and the late James P. Cassidy. Devoted sister of Carolyn Noddin of Wichita, KS, Judith Longley of Running Springs, CA and Beverly Mangrum of Concord, NC. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Amelia, Anna, and John. Dear friend of Jeanne Drake Rocheteau of Plymouth and Brenda Pockell of Chester, NH. A private graveside service will be held in Central Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved