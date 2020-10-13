Sandra Cassidy

Sandra '"Sandy"' (Noddin) Cassidy of Randolph, formerly of Ayer, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on October 10, 2020, at the age of 80. Born in Groton, Mass. and raised in Ayer, Sandy graduated from Ayer High School. She then went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Boston University and her master's degree from UMass-Boston. Determined not to allow her blindness to define her, she fought to prove her individuality. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Sandy always had an empathetic ear and an encouraging word. She will be sorely missed by all who were blessed with the pleasure of knowing her. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit and outgoing personality, her tenacity, her creativity, and her love for the finer things: She deeply appreciated music, traveled with her sisters, read voraciously, and maintained a very active social life. Sandy worked as a rehabilitation instructor at the Greater Boston Aid to the Blind. Sandy was the beloved wife of James F. Cassidy. Loving mother of Amy Cassidy and her partner Phil Cimini of E. Freetown, Deborah Aufiero and her husband Mark of Mansfield, Karen Cassidy and her husband Daniel Babbitt of Hyde Park, Mary Beth Cassidy of Vista, CA and the late James P. Cassidy. Devoted sister of Carolyn Noddin of Wichita, KS, Judith Longley of Running Springs, CA and Beverly Mangrum of Concord, NC. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Amelia, Anna, and John. Dear friend of Jeanne Drake Rocheteau of Plymouth and Brenda Pockell of Chester, NH. A private graveside service will be held in Central Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
