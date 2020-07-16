Sandra E. Proulx, age 69, of Plymouth, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. She was the devoted wife of the late Maurice J. Proulx. Loving mother of Maryann McCassie and her husband James of Plymouth, and the late Nancy Proulx. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Keaton of ME, Krysta Nesbitt, James Sperguiro of Marshfield, Ashley Horton of AZ, Hailey Ritchie of FL, and Joseph Montgomery of Plymouth, siblings, George Crook of Randolph, James Crook of Brockton, Carlton Crook Jr. of Weymouth, Bobby Crook, and Veronica Lee of Randolph. Born in New York City, February 2, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Carlton and Elizabeth (Brewer) Crook. She attended the New York school system, and made her career with Stop & Shop. Cremation by the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes. A private burial will take place at the Plymouth County Cemetery. Donations in Sandra's memory may be made to St Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more info and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldvis.com
.