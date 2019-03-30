Sandra J. (Dries) Smith, age 78, died on March 29, 2019, at the Plymouth Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Smith. Born in Plymouth, Jan. 20, 1941, Sandra was a daughter of the late Frederick and Inez (Pretti) Dries. She graduated from Plymouth High School. She had worked for many years at the Pixley Richards Company as a factory worker. Sandra enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events throughout the years as their #1 fan. She loved listening to her 1950s oldies and watching movies. Her annual apple picking trips with her family were a tradition she looked forward to always. Whether she was playing with the family dogs "Reecee" and "Kenzee" or riding the ferry to Martha's vineyard, she loved spending time with her family. Sandra was the loving mother of Kimberly Armstrong and her husband Victor of Marshfield and Michelle MacFarland and her husband Christian of Plymouth. She was the beloved sister of Barbara Dries of Plymouth and was predeceased by her brothers Robert Dries and Frederick Dries Jr. She was the cherished grandmother of Corey, Jourdyn, Nicholas, Breeanna, Mickayla, Kamrin. A life celebration visitation will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will take place on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. from the Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Peter's Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Donations in her memory may be made to the ., . For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary