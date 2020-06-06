Sandra L. (Davis) Bell, 75, of Bridgewater, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Norman A. Bell. Born October 25, 1944, in Norwell, she was the daughter of the late Charles Davis and Hazel M. (Philbrick) Davis. Raised and educated in Norwell, Sandra was a graduate of Norwell High School, Class of 1962. Sandra and married Norman on January 4, 1974. They settled in Bridgewater where they made their home and raised their children. Sandra was a homemaker most of her life, who later worked for the Foxboro Company. She enjoyed going to the beach, especially Nantasket Beach and visiting the old Paragon Park. Sandra's true love was her dog Sydney, a German Shepherd collie mix. Sandra and Sydney were inseparable and they loved going for long walks. Sandra loved her flower garden, despite not being the best green thumb in the world, she always found peace and self satisfaction in watching her garden grow each year. Sandra was a "homebody" but always enjoyed sneaking out to go "shopping with the girls" or spend her weekends with her beloved granddaughter Tabitha. Sandra was the loving wife of the late Norman A. Bell. Devoted mother of Donna L. Jaquins and her husband Kurt of Raynham, and Jacquelyn LaBonte and her wife Laura of Claremont, NH. Proud "Nana" of Andrew, Tabitha, Adam, Jesse, Angela, and "Great Nana" of Liam, Colton, Parker, and Aurora. Sister of Charles, Maryellen, Patricia, Donald, James, and Guy. For those wishing to attend, a graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, at 11:45 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, East St., East Bridgewater. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 6, 2020.