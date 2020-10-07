1/1
Sandra L. Oates
1943 - 2020
Sandra L. (Parker) Oates, age 77, of Quincy, formerly of Abington, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after a long fought battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late James Oates. Sandra was born in Boston, the daughter of late Walter Parker and Agnes (Treska) Parker. She was the co-owner of J.S.J Cleaning Co. of Abington along with James. Sandra was a kind and loving soul who always found the good in everyone she met. She made everyone feel comfortable and loved through her soft words and funny stories. She enjoyed playing bingo, ceramics and making jewelry and most of all spending time with family. Sandra is survived by her children, Wendy McLaughlin of Quincy, Ronald Parker and daughter-in-law Toni Parker of East Bridgewater, Debra Marion of Hanover, Jonathan Oates of Bridgewater, and stepdaughter, Donna Oates of Lynn, her beloved sister, Patricia Houle and brother-in-law Alec Houle of Harwich. Sandra adored her 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and 2 nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 5-8 p.m. in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman. Memorial service will start at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.dana-farber.org/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
OCT
9
Memorial service
07:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
