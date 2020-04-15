|
Sandra Marie Cavanaugh, age 77, passed away on April 6, 2020, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Weymouth, Mass., May 24, 1942, to Alfred James Cavanaugh and Miriam (Brackley) Cavanaugh and was raised by her grandparents, Lester and Katherine (Goodwin) Brackley. She grew up in Hingham, Mass., and graduated from Hingham High School in 1960. Most of her professional life was working for the State of Maine's Department of Labor managing employment and training programs. Sandra was instrumental setting up the Career Centers in Kennebec and Somerset Counties. She worked with many wonderful people whom she remained friends with throughout her life. She is survived by her children, Stacie Bennett and her partner Bob Tennett of Rockland, Maine, Sean Shortall and his wife Kimberly of Hermon, Maine, Christopher Shortall and his wife Hilda of Bow, N.H., and James Shortall and his partner Geraldine Pierre of Pelham, N.H.; her grandchildren, Joshua Bennett, Liezl Shortall and Gabriella Higgins; her sisters, Valerie Loring and Paula Jaruse; her brothers, Paul Sparling and Donnie Sparling. She is survived by two cousins who always considered her a sister, Lester (Butchie) Brackley and Kitty Routhier of Massachusetts. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews. She will also be missed by her lifelong friend, Regina Washburn of Sandwich, Mass., and her friend, Rolanda Klapatch of Camden, Maine. A celebration of life will be held this summer in Camden. Memorial gifts may be made to Sussman House 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, Maine 04856. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 15, 2020