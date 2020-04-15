Home

POWERED BY

Services
Long Funeral Home
9 Mountain Street
Camden, ME 04843
207-236-0092
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Cavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra M. Cavanaugh


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra M. Cavanaugh Obituary
Sandra Marie Cavanaugh, age 77, passed away on April 6, 2020, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Weymouth, Mass., May 24, 1942, to Alfred James Cavanaugh and Miriam (Brackley) Cavanaugh and was raised by her grandparents, Lester and Katherine (Goodwin) Brackley. She grew up in Hingham, Mass., and graduated from Hingham High School in 1960. Most of her professional life was working for the State of Maine's Department of Labor managing employment and training programs. Sandra was instrumental setting up the Career Centers in Kennebec and Somerset Counties. She worked with many wonderful people whom she remained friends with throughout her life. She is survived by her children, Stacie Bennett and her partner Bob Tennett of Rockland, Maine, Sean Shortall and his wife Kimberly of Hermon, Maine, Christopher Shortall and his wife Hilda of Bow, N.H., and James Shortall and his partner Geraldine Pierre of Pelham, N.H.; her grandchildren, Joshua Bennett, Liezl Shortall and Gabriella Higgins; her sisters, Valerie Loring and Paula Jaruse; her brothers, Paul Sparling and Donnie Sparling. She is survived by two cousins who always considered her a sister, Lester (Butchie) Brackley and Kitty Routhier of Massachusetts. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews. She will also be missed by her lifelong friend, Regina Washburn of Sandwich, Mass., and her friend, Rolanda Klapatch of Camden, Maine. A celebration of life will be held this summer in Camden. Memorial gifts may be made to Sussman House 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, Maine 04856. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -