Santo Muscolino, of Braintree, 92, passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital on February 24, 2020, with his sons by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Agata (Foti) Muscolino and Edna (Tranfaglia) Muscolino; devoted father of Joseph Muscolino and his wife Nancy and Vincent Muscolino and his wife Cindy of Braintree; proud grandfather of Tina, Amanda, Angela and Lexie Muscolino, Richard and Christina Troupe; devoted brother of Vincenzo Muscolino and his wife Rosaria of Braintree and Nella Buciuni and her late husband Antonino Buciuni of Sicily. He was preceded in death by his loving brother, Carmelo Muscolino, who is survived by his wife Graziella. Santo was also cherished by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Santo moved from Sicily to Milano, Italy, in 1949, where he perfected his barber skills. He immigrated to the United States in 1963. Santo raised his children in Dorchester before settling in Braintree in 1977. He was the proud owner of Santo Men's Salon located in the Prudential Center Building in Boston. Santo became a U.S. Citizen in 2001 and loved singing "God Bless America" at every opportunity. Santo was a dedicated Boston Bruins fan, and he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, March 1, from 4-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree on 855 Washington St., going at 11:45 to Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 29, 2020