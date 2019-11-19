|
|
Sister Sara-Ann Buckley S.N.D., 77, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center in Worcester, after a short illness. Sister Sara-Ann was born in Somerville and grew up in Scituate, daughter of the late Robert F. and Eleanor (Casey) Buckley. She was a 1960 graduate of Scituate High School and a 1965 graduate of Boston State College with a degree in elementary education. In 1966, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. In 1987, she received a Masters Degree in Divinity from the Andover Newton Theological School. Early in her ministry, Sister Sara-Ann was a physical education teacher at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, Bishop Stang High School in North Dartmouth and St. Mary High School in Lawrence. In 1979, Sister shifted to a ministry in clinical pastoral education with a concentration on healthcare settings. She served patients and supervised pastoral education staffs at several hospitals including Bon Secours Hospital in Methuen, Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital, all in Washington, D.C. She also worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, and Hartford and Bridgeport hospitals in Conn. Since 2014, she has been Director of Pastoral Care at Beverly Hospital. Sister had also been a pastoral associate in New Hampshire, a Novice Director for the Sister of Notre Dame in Hartford, and a member of the Board of Directors for Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester. Sister was committed to personal fitness and could be found regularly on a tennis court until only a few weeks ago. While in college, she was a referee for womens sports in the Boston area. Sister leaves a sister Eleanor Gilmore of Pembroke, two brothers, John and Robert Buckley Jr., both of Marshfield, nieces and nephews, and her sisters in religion the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her brother, David B. Buckley Calling hours are Wednesday, November 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a prayer service at 2 p.m., at the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 19, 2019