|
|
Sarah A. (Lynch) Marcella of Hull, and formerly of Newton, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 75. Born in Brighton, she was raised in Newton and was the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Grace F. (Hill) Lynch. Sarah attended local schools and graduated from high school with the Class of 1962. Sarah provided a safe, loving and welcoming home to her children. She was the Foster Parent Liaison for the Department of Children and Families and sat on many boards. Sarah fostered over 40 youth. She was an advocate for foster parents and was dedicated to making a difference. She was a woman of faith and lived her life in accordance with the Christian virtues of faith, hope and love. Sarah was a member of the Massachusetts Vigil Society for POW MIA, a religious board member at St. Ann's Church in Hull and a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Hull VFW. She worked for New England Telephone for many years before retirement. Sarah was the beloved wife of Ronald F. Marcella, with whom she shared many loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Christian Marcella of Hull, Jenna Rosario and her husband Izzy of Colorado, Jessica Davis of Quincy and Mariah Marcella of Hull. Sarah was the loving grandmother of Isabella Rosario of Colorado and Joseph Marcella of Hull. She was the dear sister-in-law of Paul Marcella of Kingston. Sarah was preceded in death by her sister, Ellen M. Zigmund, and her brothers-in-law, Richard, Robert and Phillip Marcella. Sarah is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, at St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Sarah will be interred privately in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Due to floral restrictions, please send donations to the Department of Children and Families thru The Wonder Fund 600 Washington St., 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02111 - in memo - Coastal Special Enrichment in memory of Sarah Marcella. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020