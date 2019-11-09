|
|
Sarah Elizabeth Burke, 31, currently of Henderson, N.C., passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019. Sarah joined the Marine Corps in 2008, where she attained the rank of Corporal. She served her country with pride and dignity. She had a love for animals especially her service dogs and horses. It brought Sarah great joy to be able to help autistic children in the Equine therapy program. She was a bright light to the children, and helping them, was a bright light to her. She also trained many canine companions to become service dogs for fellow veterans in need. Her service dog was her best and most trusted friend. Sarah was always there to lend a helping hand wherever or to whomever was in need. She would often venture from state to state to help friends move or aid people during natural disasters. Sarah's other passion was working on vehicles. You could often find her under the hood an old truck that she considered to be a "gem". Grease on her hands and mud on her boots made Sarah happy. Sarah is survived by her husband, Kevin Hassler of N.C.; her mother, Susan Rozelle and stepfather, Stephen Rozelle of N.C.; her father, David Burke and stepmother, Coralee Burke of Mass.; grandparents, Paul and Freda Burke of Mass.; aunt, Joyce McCarthy of Mass.; uncle, Darryl Bennett of Mass.; several cousins and many close friends and fellow Marines. Donations in Sarahs memory can be made to either the s Project or Patriot Paws, an organization that provides service dogs for veterans.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019