Sarah Lynn Mohn died suddenly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, after a long battle with addiction. Born February 8, 1985, in Weymouth, she is survived by her parents, Dorothy (Bailey) and Joel C. Mohn of Marshfield; and her beloved daughter, Emma-Lynn Knapp. Sarah is survived by her brother, Joshua Mohn of Hanover; grandmother, Eleanor Bailey; and aunt, Deborah Bailey of Norwell; great-uncle, Kenneth Bailey of Florida; uncle and aunt, William and Liz Bailey of Nevada. Other aunts and uncles include, Leslie Alsop of Dennis, Ron and Laurie Mott of Norwell, Lynne and Steven McInnis of Norwell, Judith Bailey of Rockland, Lisa and Derek Mohn of Plymouth, and Jason Mohn of Pembroke. Sarah is also survived by many cousins. Sarah graduated from Marshfield High School and attended Quincy Junior College. She was kind, considerate, and loyal to all she loved. Sarah loved her animals, enjoyed art, reading, and zip lining. She loved the beach and spending time with friends and family, especially with her daughter Emma-Lynn. The family would like Sarah's passing to raise awareness of the serious opioid epidemic that faces so many families and is in so many communities. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday from 4-7 p.m., friends and family welcomed. Burial will be on Sunday at 12 p.m. at Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations in Sarah's memory can be made to E.B. Hope, PO Box 401, East Bridgewater, MA 02333. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 19, 2019