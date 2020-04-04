|
|
Sarah Lois (Hindmarsh) Ritchie, of Hingham, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 94. Lois was the devoted daughter of the late William and Sophia (Brown) Hindmarsh. Beloved sister of the late Edmund J. Hindmarsh, Phyllis Litchfield, and Lucy Hindmarsh Lee. Lois is survived by her nieces and nephews, Laura and Ronald Colpus, Joanne and William Humphrey, Lois and Joel Nickerson, Edmund J. Hindmarsh, William and Kim Hindmarsh, Richard and Beverly Litchfield, Leslie Gonsalves and Carol Bradshaw. Lois lived an amazingly full life. She started her own business, S. Lois Hindmarsh Insurance Agency in Quincy in 1959. She was active in the business until her early 90's. She recently passed the torch of her successful endeavor to her nephew, Ted Hindmarsh. Lois traveled extensively and often included her family on her adventures. She was a devoted and generous friend to many throughout her long life. She loved animals and was a supporter of many charities involved in the care of both domestic and wild animals. An excellent cook and baker, for many years Lois provided baked goods for Saturday teas at the Glen at Grove Manor in Braintree. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be determined. Arrangements under the direction of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab UT 84741, attn: Juli S. or by phone 435-644-2001, Option #5 or https://secure.bestfriends.org/page/contribute/memory. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020