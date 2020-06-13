Scott C. McCarthy, age 42, of Brockton, passed away suddenly in his home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Scott was raised and educated in Braintree. He graduated in 1996 from Blue Hills Regional High School prior to attending UMass-Dartmouth. He worked as a draftsman at Children's Hospital and also various restaurants as a chef. He married his wife Laura in 2008. Scott was an avid collector of Transformer's action figures and also enjoyed paint ball and Dungeons and Dragons. He had many fond memories of playing games with his friends at Battleground Games and relaxing Sunday drives. Scott is survived by his beloved wife, Laura (Condon) McCarthy of Brockton, his brother, Andrew McCarthy of Rockland, his aunt, Barbara Driscoll de Alvarado, his cousin, Patrick Avarado, Md., his brothers-in-law Robert Condon and his wife Sheila of East Bridgewater, John Condon of Carver, and Daniel Condon and his wife Elizabeth of Weymouth, and his sister-in-law, Kristin Russo and her husband Dr. Joseph Russo of North Scituate, R.I. Scott was also the son-in-law of Dr. Robert Condon and Joan Condon of Weymouth, uncle to fourteen nieces and nephews, and leaves behind his three dogs, Sam aka "Little One", Willow, and Sandy. He was predeceased by his loving mother, Margaret Driscoll. Funeral arrangements for Scott are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Scott will be interred in St. Mary's Cemetery in Needham. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 13, 2020.