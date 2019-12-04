|
Scott Gray Cameron, 71, passed away suddenly at his home in Braintree. Mr. Cameron was a graduate of Northeastern University and received an MBA from Boston College. He was an avid traveler and sportsman, and enjoyed skiing, hiking and biking. He is survived by his beloved sister, Gail Fantegrossi, and her husband Vincent Fantegrossi, his nephew Eric Fantegrossi and niece Andrea Fantegrossi and her husband Arun Jaganathan, as well as a grand nephew, Aiden Jaganathan, and numerous cousins and friends. Visiting hours will be Thursday, December 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mortimer Peck, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A memorial service will be held at the same location on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m, followed by interment at Blue Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019