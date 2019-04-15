|
Scott Harmon Jacobs, formally of Scituate, passed away on April 3, 2019. He loved to be on or near the ocean. He worked for many years on boats and graduated from boat building school in Maine. He is predeceased by parents Frances and Teddy Jacobs. He leaves his daughter Mariah and (Derek) Kearney, brothers Tom and (Linda), Kyle and (Magali) Jacobs, sister Michele and (Michael) Crowley and many nieces and nephews. A private family service is being planned.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 15, 2019