Peck Funeral Home
870 Broad Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189-2923
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peck Funeral Home
870 Broad Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189-2923
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Peck Funeral Home
870 Broad Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189-2923
View Map
Scott Hendershot Obituary
Hendershot, 31, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Woburn, on Monday, March 11, 2019. He is survived by his father, Gary Hendershot of Hanover; mother, Sheryl Violette and stepfather Phil Violette of Weymouth; grandparents, George Gong and Barbara Gong of Scituate; brother, Keith Hendershot and sister-in-law Heather Hendershot of Washington, Mass.; and sister, Ariel Martin of Wakefield. He was born September 12, 1987, in Boston, and raised in Weymouth and Hanover. Scott graduated in 2014 from ITT Technical Institute with a bachelor's degree in Information Systems and Security. He was employed at IDEMIA in Billerica as an Information Security Engineer. Scott had a gentle soul and dedicated a large part of his life to caring for those who he held closest to his heart. He had a passion for the outdoors and particularly enjoyed backpack hiking and camping with his brother and kayaking with his father and sister. As an avid animal lover, his best furry companion was his dog Sammy, who he enjoyed going on long walks with at Bare Cove Park in Hingham. Visiting hours will be held at the Peck Funeral Home, at 870 Broad Street, in East Weymouth, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a funeral service on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hanover Center Cemetery in Hanover. Donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention under the Scott Hendershot Memorial Fund. Please visit the following web site for donations afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Scott-Hendershot-Memorial-Fund.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019
