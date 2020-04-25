|
Scott Michael Catrambone, age 57, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2020. He was the son of Joseph Catrambone, Sr. (deceased) and Constance Catrambone, of Scituate. He is survived by his loving partner Marianne Timmins and his daughter Halianne Catrambone, both of Cohasset, and his step son Mat Harte of Rockland. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Catrambone, Jr. and his wife Lori, of Port St. Lucie, FL. Scott was a life long resident of Cohasset, and West Corner, where he forged many friendships over the years. Scott encountered, and overcame, many physical obstacles in his life, but always had a smile and a joke for his family and friends. He was often seen out mowing the lawn, splitting wood, and putting around the yard, by his friends passing down Hull Street. Scott loved his family and friends, especially his daughter, Halianne, who was the apple of his eye. He also loved working with heavy construction equipment. He operated many a backhoe and loader in his life, the bigger the better. Scott enjoyed being outdoors, and always felt at peace when he could enjoy activities outdoors, whether working, grilling, or just hanging out. Scott, and his infectious smile, and quick wit, will be sorely missed by his family and friends. There will be a Mass, and a Celebration of Life for Scott, announced at a later date. At this difficult time, please visit Scottys tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Scott-Catrambone to leave words of remembrance or comfort. 781.383.0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020