Scott Nolet
Scott M. Nolet Obituary
Scott M. Nolet of Norton, formerly of Quincy, entered into rest March 18, 2019, at the age of 38. He was the cherished father of Michael Fernald and Gabriella Nolet; devoted nephew of Marie King and her late husband Robert; dear son of Frank Nolet and the late Eileen (O'Connell) Nolet; beloved brother of Frank Nolet, Christopher Nolet, Kerri Keaney and the late William Keaney; loving cousin of Alice Copeland, Marie Carusone, Kimberly Chase and Elaine Hersey; companion of Kim Page. Also survived by many loving and caring aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., and a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at the Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock St., Quincy. For on line condolences, please visit www.dewarefuneralhome.com. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019
