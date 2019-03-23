|
|
Scott M. Nolet of Norton, formerly of Quincy, entered into rest March 18, 2019, at the age of 38. He was the cherished father of Michael Fernald and Gabriella Nolet; devoted nephew of Marie King and her late husband Robert; dear son of Frank Nolet and the late Eileen (O'Connell) Nolet; beloved brother of Frank Nolet, Christopher Nolet, Kerri Keaney and the late William Keaney; loving cousin of Alice Copeland, Marie Carusone, Kimberly Chase and Elaine Hersey; companion of Kim Page. Also survived by many loving and caring aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., and a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at the Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock St., Quincy. For on line condolences, please visit www.dewarefuneralhome.com. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019