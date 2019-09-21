|
Scott W. Cerceillo passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2019, in Kingston. Scott was born in Plymouth, November 7, 1963. He graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1981. Scott worked as a driver and was a dedicated employee for L. Knife and Sons of Kingston for over 30 years. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 653 and the Cristoforo Columbo Club in Plymouth. Scott was an avid New England Sports fan, most notably the Boston Bruins. He had many friends and co-workers, including his lifelong best friends, Tom North and Chris Butler. He enjoyed watching games, collecting sports memorabilia and spending time with Tom and family. Scott is survived by his mother, Beverly (Ruffini) Cerceillo from Kingston; his sister, Susan Cerceillo from Pembroke; his brother, Stephen Cerceillo from Roxbury; aunt, Phyllis Corazzari from Kingston; and his beloved cat, Mr. Pickles. Scott also leaves his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. William E . Ruffini from Plymouth; and many cousins. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at St. Mary's Parish at 10 a.m., at 313 Court St., Plymouth. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Plymouth. Donations in Scott's memory may be made to the Boston Bruins Foundation, 100 Legends Way, Boston, MA 02114. To offer condolences or floral arrangements, please visit shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 21, 2019