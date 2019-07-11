|
Scott W. Polley, age 57, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, at home, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Scott was born in Quincy, to the late Charles J. and Geraldine A. (Lawlor) Polley. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical School and had lived in Weymouth for eight years, previously in Quincy. He was an avid Boston sports fan, enjoyed automobiles and crafting model cars. Devoted brother of Shawn D. Polley of Quincy, Erin A. Pratt and her husband Chris of Weymouth, Heather M. Polley of Brockton and the late Charles E. Polley. Dear uncle of Ryan Polley and Justin Pratt both of Weymouth. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, July 15, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Sunday 2-5 p.m. Interment private. For those who wish, donations in Scott's memory may be made to the Arc of the South Shore, 371 River Street, Weymouth, MA 02191. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 11, 2019