|
|
Sean D. Pitts, age 54, entered into eternal life on June 8, 2019, at Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, after a long battle with cancer. Sean graduated from Weymouth South High School and lived in Hingham for the past 30 years. Mr. Pitts worked as a HVAC heating technician for Hiltzy Oil Company of Hingham for the past 20 years. He also worked at "Luv-a Sub" his family's restaurant in Hingham for years. Sean also was a commercial clam digger on the South Shore for decades. He was the beloved brother of Gregory Pitts of Hingham; identical twin brother of the late Stephen J. Pitts; son of the late Joseph D. and Mary Norma Pitts. Mr. Pitts is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and two nephews, Zachary Pitts and Joseph Beck. Memorial visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, June 22, from 1 until 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. A funeral Mass and burial service will soon follow at St. Joseph Church in Quincy in the near future with time and date to be announced. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 19, 2019