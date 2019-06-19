Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Pitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean D. Pitts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sean D. Pitts Obituary
Sean D. Pitts, age 54, entered into eternal life on June 8, 2019, at Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, after a long battle with cancer. Sean graduated from Weymouth South High School and lived in Hingham for the past 30 years. Mr. Pitts worked as a HVAC heating technician for Hiltzy Oil Company of Hingham for the past 20 years. He also worked at "Luv-a Sub" his family's restaurant in Hingham for years. Sean also was a commercial clam digger on the South Shore for decades. He was the beloved brother of Gregory Pitts of Hingham; identical twin brother of the late Stephen J. Pitts; son of the late Joseph D. and Mary Norma Pitts. Mr. Pitts is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and two nephews, Zachary Pitts and Joseph Beck. Memorial visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, June 22, from 1 until 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. A funeral Mass and burial service will soon follow at St. Joseph Church in Quincy in the near future with time and date to be announced. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now