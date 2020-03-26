|
|
Sean Daly, 52, of Hull, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. His warrior "Bear" spirit carried him through a decades long battle with cancer. Born in Dorchester, he was the beloved son of Arthur Daly and Helen (LaBreck) Daly of Hull. Sean was a 1985 graduate of Hull High School and was co-captain of the Hull varsity hockey team. Sean attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and later earned his Juris Doctorate from the New England School of Law. Prior to entering the legal field, Sean was a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 4 in Boston. He was involved for many years with the YMCA Livestrong Program for cancer survivors and coached his children's Weymouth Cal Ripkin League baseball teams. Sean was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams, Jimmy Buffett, Peter Mayer, and had a zeal for life on or near the ocean - and for Golden Retrievers. The greatest joys in his life came from time spent with his children. Sean was the husband of Nancy (Quirk) Daly, and the devoted father of Shannon Daly and Christopher Daly, all of Weymouth. He was the beloved brother of Caryn Daly of Charlestown, R.I., Suzanne Daly and her husband Alexander Kupriyanov of Glen Ridge, N.J., and Andrea Wilson and her husband Zachary Wilson of Groton; and the loving uncle of Oscar, Nora, Andrew, Lucas, and Myles. A celebration of life memorial service will be hosted in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham, at a future time and date, which will be announced on the funeral home web site. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sean's memory to the Livestrong.org Foundation; the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701; or the OCEARCH Shark/Sealife Oceans Foundation by visiting ocearch.org/donate-2. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for online condolences and future announcements for Sean's celebration of life.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2020