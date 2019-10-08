|
Sean F. McCarthy, 46, of Quincy, died October 2, 2019, unexpectedly. Sean grew up in Quincy and graduated from Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 1998 and worked as a merchant engineer. In his youth, he was a track star and the fastest kid in the neighborhood. He also had a special love for hockey and played throughout his childhood, including for Don Bosco in high school. He was always a great athlete and enjoyed watching all New England sports. He was also a world traveler and loved music. Sean was his happiest being with people. He was warm, welcoming, had a great sense of humor, and was truly a friend to everyone he met. He had a gift of making anyone feel welcome and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was the loving son of Robert McCarthy of East Greenwich, R.I., and the late Bridget Mary McCarthy; cherished brother of Maryellen McCarthy of Quincy and Michael McCarthy of Boston; devoted uncle of Bridget Lenehan; loving nephew of Harry Brett and his wife Lucille of Braintree, Margaret McCobb and her late husband William of Weymouth, William Brett and his wife Ginny of Hingham, James Brett and his wife Patricia of Dorchester, and the late Francis McCarthy and John Brett. Also survived by many cousins and loyal friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral home service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sean may be made to the Gavin Foundation Development Department, 675 East 4th St., PO Box E-15, South Boston, MA 02127. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 8, 2019