Boston Cremation - Quincy
116 Franklin Street
Quincy, MA 02169
781-322-0909
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boston Cremation - Quincy
116 Franklin Street
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Sean Mullen


1981 - 2019
Sean Mullen Obituary
Sean Mullen, of Dedham, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston, Mass. Sean was born on January 30, 1981 in Dedham, Mass. and was a lifelong resident. Beloved father to Seth Mullen and Caidence Mullen, son of Barbara and Thomas Mullen, brother of Heidi Bryan, Joy and Christina Mullen, loved fiance of Kelley Boddie and will be missed by aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Sean was an avid animal lover and Boston sports fan, never missing a Patriots game. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." Services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St. Quincy, MA 02169. Open viewing will be held from 9 -11 with a private service immediately following.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019
