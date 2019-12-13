Home

Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Selma Swartz Obituary
Selma Swartz of Plymouth, Mass., formerly of Braintree, Mass., passed away on December 12, 2019 at 92 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late William Fieldman and Ethel Skolnick. Beloved wife of the late Frank T. Swartz. Loving mother of Neal and Patricia Swartz of Plymouth, and grandchildren Matthew and Timothy. Two great-grandchildren Benjamin and Adeline. Elaine Sherwood and Late husband Robert of Braintree, and grandchildren Justin and Rebecca. James and Cynthia Swartz of Needham, and grandchildren Robert and Rachel. Selma passed away after her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton, on December 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the of Massachusetts, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 13, 2019
