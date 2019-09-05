The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Serafina R. Papia Obituary
Serafina R. (Salamone) Papia, of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, she was 90. Born on the Island of Sicily, Serafina was a daughter of the late Francesco and Rosa Salamone. She was raised and educated in Italy, and later emigrated to the United States. Serafina was the beloved wife of 35 years of the late Ralph J. Papia, and the devoted mother of Grace S. (Papia) Hurney and her husband Thomas P. Hurney Sr. of Quincy, and Frank R. Papia of Quincy and his companion Julie Armstrong of Bedford. She was the loving grandmother of Stephanie, Thomas, and Timothy Hurney, and the proud great-grandmother of Jasmine Hurney. She was one of ten siblings, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Services Saturday at 8 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. John's Church, Quincy at 9 o'clock. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Serafina's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019
