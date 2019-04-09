|
|
Serafina "Lena" (Marinilli) Stracco of Quincy passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at age 97. Born in Abruzzo, Italy, she migrated to America with her family at age 13. Before retiring, she worked as a seamstress for various companies on the South Shore. A communicant of St. John's Church, she was a member of its Catholic Club and Senior Citizens Club. The beloved wife of the late Enrico "William" Stracco, Lena was the loving mother of Paul Stracco and his wife Helene of Brewster and the late Enrico Stracco and Angela Galante; mother-in-law of Nicholas Galante of Braintree; daughter of the late Domenic and Palma Marinilli; dear sister of Dina Balzano of Rochester, N.Y., and Dona Centofanti Peak of Weymouth; beloved grandmother of John Paul Stracco and his wife Sarah, Ben-Josef Stracco, Ronald Galante and his wife Cheryl, Sheryl Howard and her husband Scott and Rico Stracco and his wife Antoinetta; great-grandmother of Rosalind, Celia, Robyn, Laura, Mark, Olivia, Rico, Nicolette, Drew, Adam, Lauren, Madelyn and Anna; and is also survived by Adrian DelRosso and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Wednesday, April 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Thursday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery. Donations in Lena's memory may be made to Hancock Park Assisted Living, 6164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA 02169. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned for Over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 9, 2019