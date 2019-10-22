Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
44 School Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Serafino Ricci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Serafino A. Ricci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Serafino A. Ricci Obituary
Serafino A. Ricci, age 90, of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly of Braintree and Quincy, Mass., died peacefully, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Seaside Manor of Ormond Beach, in the comfort of his loving daughter. Serafino was born in Anversa, degli Abruzzi, Italy, to the late Attilio and Teresa (DiCesare) Ricci. Raised and educated in Anversa, he immigrated to the United States at the age of twenty-one, after his marriage to Maria Nina Tiberi. They lived in Quincy for over twenty years before moving to Braintree where they resided for twenty-two years. Serafino had lived in Ormond Beach, Fla. for over twenty-five years. He had worked at the former Polaroid Corporation as a crew chief for thirty-five years. Earlier, he had been employed as a barber and owner of the former Tonys Barber Shop in North Quincy. As a young man, he had served in the Italian Army. Serafino was a kind and gentle man, who loved living in Florida. He was an avid walker and also enjoyed fishing. Most of all, Serafino was devoted to his family and especially to his cherished grandchildren. Beloved husband of the late Maria Nina (Tiberi) Ricci. Devoted father of Teresa M. Gallo and her husband Robert of Kingston and Tilo J. Ricci of Weymouth. Loving grandfather of Renee Gallo, Michael Gallo, Branden Gallo and his wife Jami, Roman Ricci and Ryan Ricci. He was also grandfather of the late Stephanie Gallo. The last of five siblings, he was predeceased by Costanzo Ricci, Connie DelVecchio, Jeanna Ricci, and Enrica Marcelli. Serafino is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, October 25 at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4-7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Serafinos memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Serafino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now