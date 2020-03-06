Home

Shana Cobban, 46, of Quincy, lost her 30-year battle with epilepsy on Monday, March 2, 2020. A lifelong resident of Wollaston, she was the beloved daughter of Fred and Jane (Gordan) Cobban of Quincy; and loving sister of Ilana of Colorado Springs and Alyssa of San Diego; and her nephew, Truman of San Diego. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Shana will always be remembered for her generosity and "biting" humor. Her family honored Shana's wish to be an organ donor. She was able to help two much needed recipients with her kidneys as her final farewell. Her family loved Shana. All services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Shana's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation, 650 Suffolk Street, #405, Lowell, MA 01854. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020
