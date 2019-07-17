Shayne Richard Stilphen lost his life to the disease of addiction on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the age of 28. Shayne fought hard for 12 years to overcome addiction with a magnitude of admissions to treatment. He was born in Quincy, to Lynnel (Silva) Cox and Richard Stilphen Jr. Shayne was a simple man who put everyone before himself. Shayne was a loving, protective son to his mother and father. To his sisters, he was a ray of sunshine, offering priceless words of wisdom always. Family was everything to Shayne and he was everything to them. Shayne will be remembered for his boyish, handsome face; his smile that lit up a room; his sense of humor alongside his one liners that brought a smile to the saddest or maddest face; his talented, generous hands that could fix or draw anything; his enthusiasm for sports; his desire to one day become the "Boston Barbah"; the way people were drawn to him and the loving, lasting impressions he made on everyone that crossed his path. Shayne chose to see the goodness in all the people he surrounded himself with. On any given day Shayne could be seen helping others, he was a stand up guy. Although his life has ended, the best of Shayne Richard Stilphen is yet to come. Shayne was raised in East Bridgewater by his mother, and Venice, Fla., by his father, yet Shayne identified himself as "being from Weymouth", where his parents grew up as neighborhood sweethearts. Shayne is survived by his loving mother, Lynnel (Silva) Cox of East Bridgewater; father, Richard W. Stilphen Jr. of Venice, Fla.; loving sisters, Barbara and Sarah O'Brien of East Bridgewater; longtime girlfriend, Caitlin Agresti of Everett; cherished grandson to deceased grandmothers, Leona (Antonelli) Dinova and Diane (Little) Stilphen; grandfathers, Richard W. Stilphen Sr. of Venice, Fla., and James Dinova of Clearwater, Fla.; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who adored him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hand Delivered Hope, P.O. Box 189, East Bridgewater, MA 02333. Proceeds will be used to fund hope deliveries offering nutrition and comfort to those suffering from addiction, calling the streets home. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 17, 2019