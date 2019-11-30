|
Sheila Dorothy Burke, 78 of Quincy, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born on May 8, 1941 in Quincy, Sheila was the daughter of the late George and Phyllis Fallon. She graduated from North Quincy High School and later received her A.A. from Quincy College. Sheila worked in the accounting field throughout the Boston area until her retirement. She loved classical music, swimming in the ocean, fresh lilacs, reading her Yankee magazine, the color purple, her Irish heritage and talking with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a courageous spirit, a wonderful sense of humor and an indomitable will to survive. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by family and friends. Sheila was the loving mother of Laureen Burke, Lynda Burke Rotundo and her husband Cosmo, and Thomas Burke and his wife Erin. She was the sister of Maureen Fallon Baron, Bernard Fallon, Thomas Fallon and the late George Fallon Jr., Patricia Fallon O'Doherty, Jack Fallon, Charles Fallon, and James Fallon. Sheila is also survived by her six grandchildren Oliver and Griffin Rotundo, Thomas, Hailey, and Bridget Burke, and Isabel Burke. Sheila was beloved by her many nieces and nephews across the country. A funeral Mass in celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at Saint Elizabeth's Catholic Church located at 350 Reedsdale Rd. in Milton, MA. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Sheila's memory to Seasons Hospice Foundation: https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/ For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019