Sheila F. (Sullivan) Sullivan of Weymouth, died November 5, 2019. She was the loving mother of Robert Sullivan and Kerry Sullivan, both of Weymouth, and the late Tara Sullivan; devoted Nana of Brendan, Richard, Henry and Gracy; beloved daughter of the late James "Kerry Jim" and Anna Sullivan; caring sister of Roseanne Mahoney of Braintree and the late James Sullivan, Patricia Morton, Marilyn DiPasquale, Robert Sullivan and Edward Sullivan; cherished best friend of Dian Clark of Dorchester. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sheila was a strong, caring and devoted woman. She enjoyed quilting and making blankets. Sheila's main passion in life was her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 3-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019