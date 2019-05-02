Sheila Keohane Lotti of Carver, formerly of Stoughton, died peacefully on April 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sheila grew up in Quincy with six brothers and sisters, she being the middle child. She was full of confidence, not afraid of making an opinion and yet a fun loving volunteer in her community. She was first at the party and last to leave. Sheila was educated in Archbishop Williams High School, Braintree and Cardinal Cushing College, Brookline. Sheila was active with the Girl Scouts in Stoughton and was Queen of the Red Hat Mamas in Carver. She is survived by her loving family who stood by her side during a long illness, daughter, Karen and husband Charles Single of E. Walpole; daughter, Dianne Lotti and wife Linda Lougee of N. Attleboro; and son, Kevin and wife Marjorie of Atlanta, Ga. Also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew and Christopher Single and Katharine Lotti. She was a sister of Edward and wife Joan of Quincy, Paul Keohane and Kathleen Noel of Northwood, Maine, and the late Elizabeth McGowan, Marie Barry and Bob Keohane. Sheila was the former wife of the late Jack Lotti. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2019