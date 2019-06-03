|
Sheila McAleer of Santa Rosa, California, formerly of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2018 after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband Mario Piccardo and her son Maxwell Piccardo of Santa Rosa, her parents Donald and Ann (Teehan) McAleer of Marshfield, her sister Kathleen McAleer and her husband Bill White of Marshfield, her brothers Michael and his wife Karen (Clemente) of Wyckoff, New Jersey, Bruce and his wife Veronique (Desbois) of St Maur de Fosse, France, and Paul and his wife Jessica Garretson of Calais, Vermont, and her aunt Maggie McAleer of The Villages, Florida, and nieces and nephews Alec, Ian and Cecilia White, and Samantha and Brandon McAleer. Sheila graduated from Marshfield High School in 1981; she received a Bachelors degree from Southeastern Massachusetts University (now the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth) and a Masters degree from the University of Massachusetts Boston. She lived in Italy for many years where she gave private English language lessons; in Santa Rosa, she was also self-employed. A funeral Mass will be held for Sheila in St. Christine Church, Marshfield, 1295 Main St. (Rte. 3A), on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment following the Mass in Winslow Cemetery, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Sheilas memory to Rosies Place, 889 Harrison Ave. Boston, MA 02118 or at www.rosiesplace.org/tribute. For online guest book please visit gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Dedham.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 3, 2019