Sheila (Read) McIntyre, age 87, formerly of Niagara Falls, NY, died April 14, 2019. She was born March 30, 1932, the daughter of Charles and Loretto (McCall) Read. She attended St. Marys Grammar School in Niagara Falls, NY, and graduated from Loretto Academy, Niagara Falls, Ontario, in 1949. She received her BS in Nursing from Niagara University in 1953, and worked as a surgical nurse. (Sheila later volunteered in the ER at Quincy Medical Center.) Sheila was a member |of St. Boniface Haiti Foundation, traveling to Haiti twice for a work retreat and an immunization program. She also served on several boards, including the Rice Eventide Retirement Home, Father Bills Place, Quincy College, the New England Organ Bank, and the UNOS Donor Transplant Committee. She travelled as a speaker for the New England Organ Bank, promoting organ donation. She was chosen by Woodward School as a Woodward Woman of Distinction and was honored to have Father Bills home for veterans named after her. Sheila was predeceased by her husband, James R. McIntyre, State Senator and Mayor of Quincy. Sheila was the mother of the late William Francis II (1958-1958) and William Francis III (1964|1983), and is survived by Elizabeth (McIntyre) Engelke and her husband, Andrew Engelke of Leander, TX; Sheila McIntyre and her husband, Michael von Herff of Ottawa, ON; and Charles McIntyre and his wife, Erin (Hoey) McIntyre of Concord, NH; and Patricia Marella, an honorary McIntyre daughter. Proud Grandma to James Engelke and Misty Day, Sarah Engelke, William, Silas, and Lucy von Herff, and Connor and Seamus McIntyre. She was GiGi (great-grandmother) to Phineas and Thomas Engelke. Sheila is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Special gratitude to Sunrise Senior Living and Ascend Hospice for their loving care of Mom. Visiting hours are at Keohane Funeral Home Friday, April 19 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church in Quincy at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22nd. Burial at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the St. Boniface Haiti Foundation (www.haitihealth.org), or Father Bills & MainSpring. (https://helpfbms.org). See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019