Sheila Ward 79, of Hanson, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 after a period of failing health. Sheila was born on February 8, 1940 to the late John and Catherine (Anderson) Glennon. Sheila was raised and educated in Brookline graduating from Brookline High School as a member of The Class of 1958. She went on to Boston State College where she would graduate with a bachelors degree in 1962. Sheila continued her education at Cambridge College, where she would earn her master's degree in Education. After college, Mrs. Ward taught at the Ashfield School in Brockton. She later went on to teach at The Maquan Elementary School in Hanson where she would shape hundreds of young minds for many years. Mrs. Ward's students remember her fondly for her kind heart and infectious spirit. Sheila was a long-time communicant of St. Joseph The Worker Church in Hanson where she served the parish in many capacities. She was a Eucharistic Minister, Sodality Member, Scholarship Committee Member, Couples Club Member and CCD Teacher. Mrs. Ward was also a member of The Massachusetts, Plymouth County, and Hanson Teachers Association's. Mrs. Ward was the beloved wife of William T. Ward of Hanson. Mother of Colleen McCarthy and her husband Dennis of Scituate. Grandmother of Patrick W. McCarthy. Also survived by several cousins whom she referred to as sisters, a sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. The Ward family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Sheila's life in The Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, Rockland, MA 02370 on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11a.m. in The St. Joseph The Worker Church in Hanson. Burial will follow in The Fern Hill Cemetery in Hanson. Donations in Sheila's name may be made to The American Parkinsons Association, 72 E Concord St., Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 19, 2019