Sherwood D. "Woody" Monroe of Palm Bay, Fla., formerly of Plymouth, Mass., passed away surrounded by family on November 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Carol O'Neil and Reginald Monroe of Weymouth, Mass. He is survived by his wife, best friend, and soulmate of 42 years, Diane Monroe; his children and their families, Paul and Elizabeth Duyette, Danyelle Hall, Michelle and Dennis Cronin, and Eric and Andrea Carlson. Along with 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Douglas, Ian, Ashley, Sean, Kyle, Rachel, Crystal, Matthew; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was a very caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Woody worked for the New England telephone company. He opened his own restaurant "Captain Woody's" Seafood and More in Pocasset, Mass. After retiring in 1997 he became a mail carrier for Palm Bay, Fla., City Hall, and then a crossing guard for the city of Palm Bay schools. Woody enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, reading, socializing with friends. Known for his quick wit and great sense of humor, he will definitely be missed by all who knew and loved him. An interment with honors will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, Mass. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, Fla., 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019