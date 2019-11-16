Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Interment
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Connery Avenue
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherwood Monroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherwood D. Monroe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherwood D. Monroe Obituary
Sherwood D. "Woody" Monroe of Palm Bay, Fla., formerly of Plymouth, Mass., passed away surrounded by family on November 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Carol O'Neil and Reginald Monroe of Weymouth, Mass. He is survived by his wife, best friend, and soulmate of 42 years, Diane Monroe; his children and their families, Paul and Elizabeth Duyette, Danyelle Hall, Michelle and Dennis Cronin, and Eric and Andrea Carlson. Along with 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Douglas, Ian, Ashley, Sean, Kyle, Rachel, Crystal, Matthew; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was a very caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Woody worked for the New England telephone company. He opened his own restaurant "Captain Woody's" Seafood and More in Pocasset, Mass. After retiring in 1997 he became a mail carrier for Palm Bay, Fla., City Hall, and then a crossing guard for the city of Palm Bay schools. Woody enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, reading, socializing with friends. Known for his quick wit and great sense of humor, he will definitely be missed by all who knew and loved him. An interment with honors will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, Mass. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, Fla., 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -